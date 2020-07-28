Illicit timber seized in Sopore

BARAMULLA: Police in Sopore on Monday said that they recovered a large quantity of illicit timber from a house in Rafiabad area of Sopore. Police said that on specific information a police team headed by SHO Panzla inspector Mudasar Shafi raided the house of Lateef Ahmad Khan son Mohammad Ali Khan of Ladiangan Rafiabad and recovered an illicit timber which were seized and accused also arrested on spot.
They said that a case FIR number 79/2020, under section 379 IPC 26 Indian Forest Act has been registered in police station Panzla and investigation set into motion, police added.
BARAMULLA: Police in Sopore on Monday said that they recovered a large quantity of illicit timber from a house in Rafiabad area of Sopore. Police said that on specific information a police team headed by SHO Panzla inspector Mudasar Shafi raided the house of Lateef Ahmad Khan son Mohammad Ali Khan of Ladiangan Rafiabad and recovered an illicit timber which were seized and accused also arrested on spot.