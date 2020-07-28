Cyber Police Kashmir cautions over ‘AnyDesk’ application

Timely action saves lakhs of rupees of a victims

Srinagar: Cyber Police Kashmir Zone has asked people to refrain from using that AnyDesk application. It said that it is a remote access desktop software tool which provides a third party control of the user’s device. People should refrain from using such apps or dialling fake helpline or customer care numbers found on Google search engine.

It said that several cases of frauds through this app have been received . Recently a complaint from an individual resident of Uri area of District Baramulla stating that, while trying to cancel an air ticket he lost his entire savings after dialling an Indigo Airlines call centre number that he found while searching on Google and came out to be fake. He immediately received a back call and was told that the refund amount could be transferred immediately via Google Pay and for this he would have to download a mobile application called AnyDesk on his cell phone. On following the directions on the phone, all the money in his bank account of an amount of Rs 5,45,000 /– (Five Lacs Forty Five Thousand) got debited in minutes.

On the directions of SP Cyber Police Tahir Ashraf-JKPS the Financial Fraud Team of Cyber Police Srinagar acted swiftly on this complaint which was received on phone. After strenuous efforts, the cyber police team traced out the UPI transaction details which were made by the fraudsters in 14 different transactions amounting to Rs 5,45,000/- (Five Lacs Forty Five Thousand rupees). The fraudsters transferred the said amount through CCAvenue and PayTm Gateways that was further settled to one US based Company Melot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Matter was taken up with the said merchant about these fraudulent transactions and were successfully made to block the transactions for further use.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print