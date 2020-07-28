Baramulla teenager’s body fished out from Jhelum day after drowning

Srinagar: The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered from Jhelum in Baramulla district on Tuesday, a day after he drowned in the water body.

A police officer said that the body was recovered by a rescue team comprising police, army, SDRF and locals from Dalina Ghat near Eidgah in the north Kashmir district at around 1:30 p.m.

The boy along with two of his friends went for a bath in the water body at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Dalina Ghat, the officer said. Identified as Hanan Ahmad Dar son of Javed Ahmad Dar of Baramulla, the boy drowned following which a rescue operation was launched which was suspended last night and resumed early morning today, the officer added. The body has been handed over to the family for last rites. (GNS)

