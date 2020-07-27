Youth killed, another injured in Awantipora mishap

Awantipora: A youth was killed and another person injured in a road mishap in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning, police said.
The deceased was identified by police as 25-year-old Mukhtar Ahmad Hajam, son of Abdul Khaliq Hajam, a resident of Goripora village of Pulwama.
As per SHO Awantipora, Mudassir Naseer, Hajam was traveling on Vespa scooter bearing registration number JK02AS/3545 driven by Mohammad Jamal son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, resident of Lalpora Chatlam Pampora when the two-wheeler collided with a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK01AD/4026 at Srinagar-Jammu highway near Nambal, Charsoo area of Awantipora.
While the driver sustained injury, Hajam died on the spot in the collision, Naseer told Kashmir Reader.
He said an FIR has been registered into the case.
