Three held in Kupwara with AK-47, brown sugar packets

Army finds cache of weapons with sniper rifle, IED circuits in Gulmarg forests
Baramulla: Government forces apprehended three persons who were carrying arms, ammunition, and narcotic drugs at Sadhana Pass in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.
Official sources said that during checking at a naka established by a joint team of army’s 7 RR and Kupwara police’s SOG, two vehicles were intercepted at Sadhna Pass. During the checking of the passengers and the vehicles, 1 AK 47 rifle and ammunition besides 10 packets of brown sugar were found.
The two vehicles in which these persons were travelling have been seized. Police have identified the three arrested persons as Ameer Amin Shiekh of Hajibar Tangdhar, Bashir Ahmad Shiekh and Faizan Bashir Shiekh of Bhatpora Tangdhar.
Police added that more arrests are expected based on information obtained by the arrested persons.
Meanwhile in Gulmarg area of Baramulla, the army recovered a large quantity of arms from a hideout on Saturday, police sources told Kashmir Reader.
They said that based on information about a weapons cache in a forest area in Marpathri in the upper reaches of Gulmarg, a search operation was launched by the army. The searches led to the recovery of a Dragnov Sniper rifle with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades, and two IED circuits.