Seven more Covid-19 deaths, caseload rises to 17,920

Above 100 brick kiln workers, nearly 70 security personnel in Kashmir among 615 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the region to 312.

According to health officials, the seven patients who died due to Covid-19 were a 57-year-old man from Kandikhas Kupwara, an 80-year-old man from Beerwah Budgam, a 68-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar, a 68-year-old man from Nebrepora Bandipora, a 90-year-old man from Sheikhaar Pulwama, a 48-year-old woman from Nowshera Srinagar, and a 70-year-old woman from Jammu.

Six of the deaths took place on Sunday while the Bandipora man died a day before. His samples were taken after his death and their test report came positive on Sunday.

The Kupwara man was admitted to CD Hospital Srinagar on July 19 and died due to complications following Covid infection on Sunday. He also had other underlying ailments including diabetes.

Two elderly male patients from Beerwah Budgam and Safakadal Srinagar also died at CD Hospital Srinagar on Sunday after remaining admitted there for some days.

While the Budgam man died of sudden cardiac arrest, the patient from Srinagar had pneumonia, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

An official from SMHS hospital said that a 90-year-old man from Pulwama who was admitted on July 24 died on Sunday.

He added that the patient had developed severe symptoms of Covid-19.

“A 48-year-old woman from Nowshera Srinagar who was admitted on July 15 with severe ADRS, bilateral pneumonia, hypertension and other ailments died at SKIMS on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19,” said a senior official at SKIMS.

He informed that a septuagenarian woman, who was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital in Jammu on July 24, died at 12.30 am today.

“Her sample was taken on July 20 and it reported positive on July 24,” the official added.

With seven more deaths, the toll of victims related to Covid-19 has reached 312 in J&K, including 289 from Kashmir division and 23 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 615 new coronavirus cases were reported in J&K which has raised the number of total cases in the region to 17,920 including 9,928 recoveries.

On Sunday, Kashmir division reported 479 new cases while Jammu division recorded 136 new cases. Moreover, the region recorded 411 recoveries (370 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu).

As per official data, the new cases include more than 100 brick kiln workers and nearly 70 security/defence personnel posted in Kashmir.

