PHC at Budgam village closed after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Budgam: The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Aripathan village of Beerwah tehsil in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has been temporarily closed for now after one of the employees at the health centre tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) at Beerwah Hospital, Javeed Ahmad confirmed the development to Kashmir Reader adding the rest of the employees at the PHC had been sent to home quarantine.

The employees will be tested shortly for COVID-19, Dr Javeed said adding the PHC will be reopened after fumigation by the municipal officials.

