LeT hideout in Shopian orchards busted, destroyed

Shopian: A joint team of government forces busted a hideout of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants in Zainpora area of Shopian district on Sunday and recovered a huge quantity of ammunition, a statement released by police said.
It said that based on specific information regarding presence of LeT militants in orchards of Dachoo Zainpora, Shopian police along with army’s 44 RR and CRPF’s 178 BN launched a search operation during early morning hours.
“During the search, one sloping hideout of LeT militants was busted and subsequently destroyed,” the police statement said.
The ammunition recovered from the hideout included 2 UBGL grenades, 3 Chinese-made grenades,one AK47 magazine and 20 AK47 rounds, one radio set, eatable items, and other incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT, police said.
The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for investigation purposes, the statement added.
A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered at Police Station Zainpora in FIR Number 99 /2020 .
