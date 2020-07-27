Amid fresh lockdown, COVID-19 toll breaches 300-mark in Kashmir

Srinagar: The COVID-19 death toll in Kashmir breached the 300-mark on Monday with valley reporting fresh fatalities related to the disease including a National Conference block president.

The J&K disease toll has risen to 324- comprising 301 in Kashmir and 23 fatalities in Jammu division.

The fresh fatalities in Kashmir attributed to COVID-19 include a 65-year-old from Safakadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Hanjoora village of district Budgam, a-60-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar, a 60-year old man from Bemina Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Behipora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and 60-year-old man from Buchpora, Srinagar.

An official at SMHS hospital said that the patient from Safakadal- the Block President of the National Conference at Eidgah constituency, was admitted a few days ago with hypertension and bilateral pneumonia and died on Sunday evening and tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously.

At SKIMS Soura, a patient from Budgam was admitted on 21 July and died on Monday morning, an official said.

Besides, a patient from Hawal was admitted on 18 July with multiple ailments and died in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, added the official.

He said another patient from Bemina was admitted on 25 July with community acquired pneumonia and died on Monday morning.

At the same hospital, a patient from Kulgam was admitted in the wee hours of Monday and he succumbed after arrival as per the official. He further said that a patient from Buchpora who was admitted on 23 July, died on Monday morning.

The fresh COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in Kashmir amid a fresh lockdown re-imposed by the divisional administration recently aimed to contain the disease spread. (KNO)

