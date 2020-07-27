60-year-old killed ‘by brother’ over land dispute in Baramulla

Baramulla: A 60 year-old-man was allegedly killed by his younger brother over a land dispute in Nihalpora village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The duo, as per sources, had been involved in the land dispute for long.
However, on Saturday both the brothers reached the disputed land and exchange heated words, which later changed into a physical fight in which a the elder brother- 60-year-old Bashir Ahmad Yatoo received head injures.
Yatoo was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, sources said.
Police have registered a case into the matter besides arresting five accused persons.
