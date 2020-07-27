35 lockdown violators fined, 34 vehicles seized in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police on Sunday fined 35 violators and seized 34 vehicles for defying lockdown in Awantipora.
In a statement, police said 35 violators were fined for not wearing masks in different areas of Awantipora and fine to the tune of Rs 17,500 was collected from them.
Police have also seized 34 vehicles across the police district for violating prohibitory orders issued by the administration.
Police requested the general public to follow the directions issued by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“Also, those who are found violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly,” police added.
Srinagar: Police on Sunday fined 35 violators and seized 34 vehicles for defying lockdown in Awantipora.