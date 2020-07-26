Trio held at Kupwara’s Sadhna top along with 10kg Brown Sugar, arms and ammunition: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday claimed to have arrested three persons at Sadhna top in north Kashmir’s frontier district Kupwara and recovered 10 kg brown sugar, arms and ammunition and two vehicles from their possession.
The trio was arrested during a checking by a team of Army and police, J&K Police tweeted this afternoon.
The arms and ammunition recovered from their possession include an AK 47 rifle, two pistols and 20 grenades, police said.
Two vehicles were also seized from the trio’s possession with police saying that more arrests were expected in the case.
