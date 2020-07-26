No harm in sacrificing animals on Eid if SOPs followed: DAK

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday said that there is no harm in sacrificing animals on Eid-al-Adha if Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of Covid-19 are followed.

DAK President Dr Suhail Naik said in a statement that there is no scientific evidence to suggest that sacrifice of animals will be in any way harmful if protocols and advisories are followed.

“It is the responsibility of administration to ensure availability of sacrificial animals at genuine rates at Mohalla and Colony levels, so that people can purchase them near their residences without any overcrowding. Such steps will guarantee the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures by the populace and will negate the scope of overcrowding at livestock markets,” he said.

Dr Naik advised people to wear masks and maintain physical and social distancing while purchasing and sacrificing animals.

“People are advised to sacrifice animals in their lawns, preferably by a family member, and if that isn’t possible then the least number of persons may be involved in sacrificing, but they should maintain social distance with all precautions,” said Dr Naik.

Distribution of meat to neighbours, poor people or orphanages should be done following protocols by wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and physical distancing, he said.

The DAK president said that people should avoid visiting neighbours and relatives, especially pregnant women, elderly citizens, and those with chronic diseases.

