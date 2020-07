Srinagar: Suspected militants fired upon a joint government forces’ party in main town Shopian in south Kashmir on Sunday.

A senior Police officer said that militants fired some rounds of fire on a joint Naka party of CRPF and Police at Shugloo bridge at main town Shopian after which the militants managed to escape from the spot.

No loss of life was reported in the firing. But forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.(GNS)

