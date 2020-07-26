Lockdown in Kashmir to be eased for three days from July 28

Srinagar: The divisional administration in Kashmir has disallowed the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha congregational prayers in view of COVID-19 even as the prevailing restrictions will be eased from July 28 to 30.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole on Wednesday July 22 regarding arrangements on this year’s Eid-ul-Adha with stakeholders.

As per an official communique, it was decided in the meeting that the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the administration from July 22-27 shall be eased from July 28 till July 30 to allow people to buy essentials for Eid.

However, no public transport except passenger auto/personnel vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the roads on the said days.

As for the opening of markets from July 28-30, the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to locally take a call over the reopening pattern on these days in accordance with SOP and COVID-19 guidelines.

The DCs have also been asked to identify suitable places where sacrificial animals shall be kept available on the said days at rates already fixed by the government and aware general public that “no sale/ purchase of these animals shall be allowed from July 31”.

In order to overcome shortage of sacrificial animals, Mughal Road shall be specially thrown open for the purposepurpose, the communique said.

The respective DCs have also been asked to hold a capacity building programme under the supervision of epidemiologist for Imams regarding precautionary measures to be taken while distributing the sacrificial meat.

While the concerned departments have been asked to facilitate general public on the occasion, the communique said that “All the masjids/ shrines shall remain closed for Nimaz”.

“But SMC/ULB shall launch cleanliness drive at all the mosques/ shrines in Srinagar and valley well before Eid-ul-Adha, ” it added.

