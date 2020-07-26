LeT hideout busted in Shopian, arms and ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police claimed to have busted a LeT hideout in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

In a statement to media, the police said that, based on specific information regarding presence of LeT militants in orchards of Dachoo Zainpora , Shopian police along with 44 RR and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation during early morning hours and during search one sloping hideout of the LeT militants was busted and subsequently destroyed.

Arms and ammunition including 2 UBGL grenades, 3 Chinese grenades, an AK47 magazine alongwith 20 AK47rounds, was recovered from the said hideout, police said.

It said that a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Zainpora into the incident.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print