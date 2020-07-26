Fake doctor in Baramulla village, with flourishing practice, arrested

Baramulla: Police on Saturday arrested a fake doctor in a Baramulla village, catching him red-handed while he was fraudulently practising at his private clinic.

Official sources in the police said that they had received a complaint that a self-styled doctor who had no degree was treating patients at a private clinic in Mangan village in Kreeri Baramulla.

The sources said that based on the complaint, a team of police reached his clinic and arrested the person.

The doctor failed to show any kind of degree or certificate in a relevant subject, they said.

The fake doctor was identified as Hilal Ahmad Hajam, son of Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, of Kreeri.

“He is only 12th pass and has no degree or certificate in medical education. We arrested him at his illegal clinic and have put him behind bars after registering an FIR against him,” a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

Sources said that FIR number 77/2020 has been registered against the doctor under Sections 420, 419 (cheating), and 468 (forgery of document) in police Station Kreeri.

The sources said that the fake doctor was also prescribing medicines to his patients at his home and at other private clinics, in several areas of the district. They added that after the health department advised people to avoid going to hospitals for treatment during the Covid pandemic, most of the people started going to private clinics.

Taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fake doctor was charging double the fees from patients, the sources added.

