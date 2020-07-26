COVID-19 toll rises to 307 in J&K as two more patients die

Srinagar: A police official from Kupwara and a 75-year-old woman from Jammu died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. Their deaths take the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 307.

Officials said that a 58-year-old police official, suffering from severe pneumonia with hypertension with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, was referred from SMHS hospital to CD Hospital where he was put on ventilator and had a cardiac arrest at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

In Jammu division, a septuagenarian woman, who was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital Jammu on July 24 died at 12.30 a.m. today as per officials.

“Her sample was taken on July 20 and reported positive on July 24,” a doctor added.

So far 284 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 86 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (63), Kulgam (26), 21 each in Anantnag and Budgam, Shopian (20), Kupwara (17), Pulwama (16), Jammu(14), Bandipora (8), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

