Shutdown in Leh, Kargil over J&K Bank jobs

Leh: A complete shutdown was observed in Leh and Kargil against the government’s decision to make residents of Ladakh ineligible for J&K Bank posts.

The call for shutdown was given by All India Kargil Ladakh Students Union (AIKLSU) and it evoked total response. Talking to news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), members of the students’ body said that the government had adopted a discriminatory approach towards Ladakhis.

They said that the Jammu and Kashmir Bank last year scrapped the recruitment of various posts after alleged allegations of fraud after which hundreds of aspirants from Ladakh had also applied but were left in disappointment.

Nayeem Ahmad, one of the members of (AIKLSU), said that Ladakhi students are the worst victims of such policies.

“Jammu and Kashmir Bank recently advertised huge number of posts but Ladakh residents have been excluded for unknown reasons, when both the UT’s should have equal share,” Ahmad said.

“There are other concerns like domicile and local recruitment boards exams conducted last year, the result of which is yet to be declared. But the main concern behind the strike is J&K Bank recruitment,” Ahmad said.

The strike call was supported by all religious, trade and political parties including BJP.

Eyewitnesses said that all the business establishments were shut and traffic was off the roads.

— KNO

