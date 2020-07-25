Rs 50 cr for Deputy Commissioners to manage Covid

SRINAGAR: The State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam met here on Friday and sanctioned an amount of Rs 50 crore under SDRF in favour of Deputy Commissioners of twenty districts of the UT of J&K for further intensifying Covid containment efforts as well as for meeting any eventuality arising on account of any notified disaster.
Some of the most notable activities being undertaken in this regard are providing institutional quarantine facilities in all the districts with lodging, food and stay facilities; setting up and management of Covid Care Centers, sampling and testing facilities at Lakhanpur, Jammu Railway Station, Qazigund, Ramban, Jammu/Srinagar Airports, etc.
The meeting was attended by AK Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Pawan Kotwal, Financial Commissioner, Revenue; and Simrandeep Singh, Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction.
