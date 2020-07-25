India’s COVID-19 tally breaches 13 lakh-mark with 48,916 fresh infections

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases, the country’s coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Thus, around 63.54 per cent people have recovered so far.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the third consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

Of the 757 deaths reported, 278 were from Maharashtra, 108 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 32 from Delhi, 26 from Gujarat, 14 from Jammu and Kashmir, 11 from Madhya Pradesh and eight each from Rajasthan and Telangana.

Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have reported six fatalities each, followed by Punjab five deaths, Kerala and Haryana four each, Bihar and Jharkhand three each, and Puducherry, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland one fatality each.

