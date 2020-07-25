Heavy shelling at LoC in Nowgam

Handwara: The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday evening exchanged heavy mortar shells in Nowgam sector of Handwara in frontier district Kupwara. Official sources in the Indian army said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector, Thursday evening, by firing mortars and other weapons.
They said the Indian army deployed in the sector retaliated.
There has been no report so far of any loss of life or injury.
Nowgam sector is a far-flung area in Kupwara district, with almost no civilian population. The army and police are the only sources of information.
For the past several months, both the armies have been firing guns and mortar shells at each other along the LoC in both Kashmir and Jammu regions. Dozens of civilians on both sides of LoC have been killed, scores injured and hundreds of houses damaged.
In Kashmir region, Uri, Karnah, Keran and Tangdar are some main sectors where both the forces have been engaged in cross-border firing and shelling.
