HC notice to govt, police on Abdullahs’ plea against PSA detention of NC leaders

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday issued notice to Jammu and Kashmir government and police to respond to petitions filed by National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah against the Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped on their party leaders.
The court issued notice to Principal secretary, Home department, J&K Government, Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police and concerned Station House Officers.
The pleas were heard by Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sindhu Sharma. The court sought response from the respondents within three weeks and directed to file the same by or before next date of hearing.
The court heard cases of Shamima Firdous, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Mohammad Shafi Shah, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Bashir Ahmad Shah, Saif U Din Bhat, Mohammad Irfan Shah, Abdul Rahim Rather, Aga Syed Roohullah, Mubarak Gull, and Basharat Bukhari.
In all the cases Advocate RA Jan appeared and represented the political detainees.
Earlier on 13 July, the National Conference had moved 16 petitions before High court against the detentions of their party leaders.
The petitions were filed to challenge the “unconstitutional and illegal house detentions” of 16 party leaders who were detained in run-up to abrogation of Article 370 in August last.
Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday issued notice to Jammu and Kashmir government and police to respond to petitions filed by National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah against the Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped on their party leaders.