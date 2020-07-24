Rs 50 crore  to DCs in J&K for COVID-19 containment efforts

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday sanctioned Rs 50 crore under SDRF in favour of Deputy Commissioners of twenty districts for further intensifying the COVID-19 containment efforts as well as for meeting any eventuality arising on account of any notified disaster.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), headed by Chief Secretary J&K, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, an official statement said.
The meeting was attended by A. K. Mehta; Financial Commissioner. Finance, Pawan Kotwal; Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Simrandeep Singh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
The statement said the administration of all the districts across J&K had been engaged in extensive COVID containment efforts for the past five months including providing institutional quarantine facilities in all the districts with lodging, food and stay facilities, setting up and management of COVID Care Centers, sampling and testing facilities at Lakhanpur, Jammu Railway Station, Qazigund, Ramban, Jammu/Srinagar Airports.
