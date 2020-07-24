Elderly Anantnag woman’s death takes J&K COVID-19 toll to 286

Srinagar: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 286 on Friday after a 65-year old woman died after testing positive for the disease.

Official said the woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag district having underlying ailments of Rheumatoid arthritis, pneumonia and hypertension was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag on July 22.

A senior doctor at GMC Anantnag said the lady was already COVID-19 positive and died early Friday morning.

With her death, 266 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu division. (GNS)

