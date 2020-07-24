3 more COVID-19 related deaths take J&K toll to 289

Srinagar: Three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir taking the disease toll in the region to 289.

The latest victims comprise two from Srinagar and a police official from Jammu, officials said.

They said that a 58-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar Jammu admitted at the isolation ward of GMC Jammu on 22 July, died at 10:15 am on Friday.

The deceased was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, officials informed.

Back home in Kashmir, a 75-year-old man from Saderbal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, three days after he was admitted to the hospital, officials said.

A senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital said that the septuagenarian was having multiple ailments and had tested positive after he was admitted to the hospital on July 21.

He died this morning, the doctor said.

Also, a 65-year-old man from Maharaj Gunj Srinagar having bilateral pneumonia died at SMHS hospital.

Officials said the man was admitted on July 22 and came out to be COVID-19 subsequently and died this morning.

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag having underlying ailments such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Pneumonia and Hypertension died after testing COVID-19 positive, two days after she was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag.

So far 268 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu. (GNS)

