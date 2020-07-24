2 more COVID-19 patients die in Kashmir, J&K toll 291

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Friday reported two more deaths related to COVID-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 291.

Official sources informed that a 65-year-old woman from Sopore suffering from multiple underlying ailments including Pneumonia died at SMHS hospital two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

Another COVID-19 patient, a 65-year-old from Srinagar’s Rainawari area, also died at the hospital.

Earlier, four COVID-19 patients-three from Kashmir and a police officer from Jammu-died in J&K.

So far 270 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu division. (GNS)

