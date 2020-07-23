Four of family missing, body of one recovered in Udhampur mishap

Jammu: Four members of a family were reported missing while body of the fifth member was recovered on Thursday after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Kaghote Nallah in Jammu division.

Police officials said that a family was travelling in their car from Langa Ramnagar to Udhampur when the vehicle went missing enroute with authorities suspecting it to have fell into a deep Nallah.

Later, searches were launched and the body of one of the family member identified as Mohan Lal of Jindari was recovered from Naghote Nallah.

However, four members of the family are still missing including wife of deceased and his three children, officials said.

The searches were going on when the report was last filed. (KNO)

