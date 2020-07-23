COVID-19: SKIMS installs state-of-art equipment for plasma therapy

Srinagar: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has installed sophisticated machinery for conducting plasmapheresis for COVID-19 patients.

“This is an outstanding development. With these sophisticated machines, we would be now able to conduct plasmapheresis for COVID-19 patients with precision,” Director SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to Government, Dr AG Ahangar said.

He said that SKIMS has started plasmapheresis—using Spectra Optia Cell Separator apheresis machine which is the state-of-art machine for plasmapheresis in COVID patients.

“The machine was procured to combat the COVID-19 crisis and it is fitted with a highly sophisticated connector device,” he said.

Plasmapheresis has been used on a trial basis for COVID-19 patients and has shown promising results. Plasmapheresis is a process in which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells. Typically, the plasma is replaced with another solution such as saline or albumin, or the plasma is treated and then returned to the body.

It may be recalled here that Plasma Therapy was started for COVID patients about a month back at SKIMS. The Director said that the use of this machine is ideal for the extraction of plasma in donors who have recovered from this disease. He said that Plasmapheresis helps to extract more plasma per operation and returns the blood cells of the donor to him.

“This way more plasma can be extracted and one-time donor can donate for 2 patients. Since only Plasma is used, a donor can donate plasma more frequently,” Dr Ahangar said.

On Wednesday, for the first time, the procedure of plasmapheresis was done on a doctor who had come to SKIMS Blood Bank as a volunteer plasma donor. Prof AG Ahangar, Prof Faruq Jan, and Head of Blood Transfusion Medicine, Prof Rumana Makhdoomi, personally supervised the procedure—which was carried out without any complications.

The doctors, paramedics and officials at SKIMS have hailed the Director for tirelessly working to install the state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“Installation of this machine has brought SKIMS at par with leading institutions of the country which are leading from the front on plasma therapy for COVID. It is the first step towards the establishment of a plasma bank in Kashmir,” said Prof Rumana Makhdoomi. “It is really amazing how the Director is bringing many developments on board and incorporating the newest ideas and features to the Medical Institute,” she said.

Issued through Assistant Director (PR), SKIMS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print