6 administrative officers shifted

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday ordered transfer of six officers in the interest of administration. As per an order, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (IAS), Sub Divisional Magistrate, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
Syed Naseer Ahmad, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Pattan, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam. “He shall also hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order says.
Abhishake Abrol, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South).
Syed Faheem Ahmad Bihaqi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan. He shall also hold the charge of Sub Divisional Magistrate Pattan in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Owais Mushtaq, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Kokernag, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East).
Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, KAS, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, shall hold the charge of the posts of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag and Sub-Registrar, Kokernag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
S. Sundeep Singh Bali, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East), has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar, relieving Mohammad Rouf Rehman, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.
