Three brothers in downtown start online store Grofills

Srinagar: During a time when every business is struggling to survive in Kashmir, three young entrepreneurs from downtown Srinagar have started Grofills, an online store. Products on Grofills range from food grains to snacks to cosmetics to pet supplies and stationery.

A trio of brothers, Haseeb Khan, Ammar Khan and Shahid Khan, residents of Sada Kadal, are working day and night to make it a success.

“We are at present catering to Srinagar, about 1,50,000 households. In six months we will reach out to Ganderbal and Baramulla,” said Haseeb, the eldest brother. “Our goal is to deliver in the shortest time, within hours, even if the location is far away.”

The online store is managing its operations from Zakura area of Srinagar, where the brothers have an in-house inventory, staff managing operations, and delivery boys taking orders received on their app. The team is around 25 in number, all local educated youth. The IT is handled by Shahid Khan, the marketing by Haseeb, and for logistics, purchase and operations, it is Ammar Khan.

Haseeb is a business graduate, while the other two are from an engineering background. Instead of working for someone else, they have chosen to become employers.

“We started working on the idea in September last year, a month after Kashmir went under lockdown. We have been working on it since then. The lockdown gave us opportunity to give focused attention to it. It worked,” Haseeb said.

Grofrills has around 3,500 products, ready to deliver. For the family, it is another venture. For forty years they have been into tourism, started by their father, Javed Aslam Khan. He began working as an intern with Oberoi Group of Hotels and went on to become their front-end manager. In 2004, he started his tourism destination management company, which he ran successfully and which Haseeb joined some years ago. Now Grofrills is another leap towards expanding their business.

“We are working to become a household name. We will, inshallah,” Haseeb said.

