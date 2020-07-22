Talat visits Degree Colleges of Jammu Division; inspects development works

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez, today visited various Degree Colleges of Jammu Division and inspected development works being executed there.
He was accompanied by Nodal Principal Degree Colleges Jammu and senior officers of the Higher Education Department. At Degree College Khour, Talat Parvez inspected newly constructed Toilet and Canteen block and gave on the spot instructions to the executive agencies for proper upkeep and maintenance of the utilities. He also inspected the library block and directed the concerned to maintain the record register properly and submit enrolment reports every week to the concerned authorities. He also planted a tree sapling in the college premises.
Principal New Degree College Khour submitted a detailed report about the functioning of the college.
Commissioner Secretary also visited Government Degree College Marh and inspected newly constructed block and other utilities. He also elaborated in detail about the PMs Special Scholarship Scheme sanctioned for the students of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He asked the Panchayat representatives to create awareness about such student friendly schemes in their respective areas so that all deserving are brought under the ambit of these initiatives.
Meanwhile, Talat Parvez also visited Government Degree Colleges, Bagwati Nagar, R.S. Pura and Kujwani and took stock of the ongoing development works there.
JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez, today visited various Degree Colleges of Jammu Division and inspected development works being executed there.