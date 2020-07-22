Shops in Baramulla to open today as per odd even system: DC

Baramulla: According to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, shops and other business establishments shall remain open from today in the district strictly as per the formulated odd-even system. The order has been issued as part of relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed to contain the spread of infection.
According to DC, all shops/establishments having odd serial number, shall remain open tomorrow on 22nd July, 2020 and the rule shall apply accordingly. However, following of all related SOPs and guidelines especially using face masks and maintaining social distance shall be mandatory and any violation shall be dealt with strict action.
