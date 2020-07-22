Man arrested for attempt to murder in J-K’s Samba



Jammu, Jul 22 A man was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Identified as Parveen Kumar, the man is accused of attacking a person, Krishan Lal, with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday night and severely injuring him, they said.

A complaint was filed in this regard by Sukhdev Raj, brother of the victim, the police said.

Lal is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

In separate incidents, two people were arrested in Poonch district on Wednesday in connection with rioting and other criminal cases.

The duo, Liyaqat Hussain and Ghulam Din, were held following raids at multiple locations in Gursai, the police said.

