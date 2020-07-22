LG visits Baramulla, takes stock of public grievances

Inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various developmental projects

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today asked the people to come forward with their developmental needs and participate in Government’s decision making so that the ultimate goal of equitable development is achieved.

The Lt Governor was on his visit to Baramulla where he interacted with around 20 public delegations to get the first hand appraisal of local issues and gather feedback about the developmental aspirations of the people of the District.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor inaugurated eight developmental projects worth Rs 12 cr and laid foundation stones of three projects worth Rs 14.60 cr for Baramulla district. He also took stock of the progress made on various developmental projects and works under execution.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo; heads of various departments, besides district and sectoral officers.

In continuation to his public outreach programme, the Lt Governor interacted with various delegations included BDC Chairpersons, Municipal Committee Presidents, Hoteliers Association Gulmarg, Traders Federation Baramulla, Fruit Growers Association, Sikh Civil Society, Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Kashmir Chamber of Horticulture and Agriculture, All J&K NYC Association, CIC Operators, Civil Society members from various towns, who apprised him about their issues and demands of vital public significance.

The members of these deputations projected various demands pertaining to empowerment of PRIs & their proper security and accommodation; augmentation of healthcare infrastructure; waiving off KCC loans; augmentation of irrigation and drinking water facilities; strengthening road connectivity; establishment of proper dumping sites at Baramulla and Sopore; special economic package for various stakeholders viz traders, transporters, farmers etc who suffered badly due to present circumstances; completion of 4-laning of Narbal-Baramulla stretch of NH44; construction of additional bunkers in border areas; beautification of Jhelum embankment etc.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that the Government is taking comprehensive measures to cater to the developmental needs of the people of J&K.

Special focus is being laid on prompt service delivery through speedy and timely disposal of public grievances for an effective and citizen centric governance, he added.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine issues projected by them would be reviewed for their early redressal and sought their active participation in the developmental process. He asked the locals to reap maximum benefits out of various welfare schemes and programmes launched by the Government.

He further directed the concerned officers to mobilize all the available resources for completion of all undertaken, incomplete and languishing projects, besides B2V works in a time bound manner.

The Lt Governor also advised the people to take all necessary precautions including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing and follow all SOP’s issued by the government with regard to the containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight projects inaugurated today included District Veterinary Polyclinic Baramulla; 150 bedded Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel at Jetty Baramulla; 0.54 MGD RSFP at Rawoocha; 0.16 MGD RSFP at Mongam Wagoora; OHT Kareva Astanpora; OHT Vizer; Administrative Block for PHC Sheeri and Health Infrastructure under CSR.

Whereas, the works for which foundation stones were laid included Sub-district Hospital Sopore, construction of Science block at Women’s Degree College Baramulla and Community Bunker at Uri.

