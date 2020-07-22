Govt’s new plan Rs 5 lakh health insurance for every family in J&K

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday chaired the 3rd meeting of the Governing Council of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and reviewed the functioning of the scheme, besides taking stock of arrangements being made to roll out the Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme (JKHS).
During the meeting it was informed that the envisaged health scheme JKHS will provide free universal health coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir who are not covered under AB-PMJAY. It will provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to beneficiaries including government employees/ pensioners.
The Chief Secretary said that to establish first-point contact with beneficiaries under both the schemes, empanelled hospitals will be required to hire Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs). “PMAMs will guide them in claiming cashless treatment through the government sponsored health cover”, he said.
Further, a decision was also taken to depute adequate staff to the J&K Health Agency for efficient roll out of JKHS and subsequent hassle-free settlement of claims.
