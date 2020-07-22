Barring Bandipora, COVID-19 lockdown re-imposed across Kashmir till July 27

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have decided to re-impose complete lockdown for four days across the valley except Bandipora district in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases lately.

The lockdown restrictions will begin Wednesday evening and last till 6 am morning of July 27, DIPR J&K tweeted this afternoon.

It added that agriculture, horticulture and construction activities will continue as per the guidelines already issued in this regard adding that movement of goods carriers, LGP and Oil tankers will also continue unhindered.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print