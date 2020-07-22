Ahead of Eid, this bakery shop woos customers with ‘immunity boosters’

Srinagar: A leading bakery shop in uptown Nowgam on Tuesday unveiled its ‘immunity booster’ products to woo customers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Hilo Makhbaz Bakery launched a range of biscuits and the owner claims that the products contain immunity booster ingredients, including herbs, spices and seeds.

“The new items will be available soon after we get the approval by the government,” said Sofi Mohiuddin, the owner.

“The biscuits contain essential ingredients including turmeric, black pepper, oregano, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds that help in boosting the immunity system,” he said.

While turmeric helps in regulating the immune system and quick healing, oregano contains compounds like carvacrol and thymol that help boost the immune system. Black pepper has antioxidant properties, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of Omega-6 Fatty acids, and sunflower seeds contain selenium which controls cell damage, Sofi explained.

“Some of the products are sugar-free also, specially for diabetic patients,” he said.

Sofi said all the bakery items they are launching today were tested in the laboratory to authenticate the veracity of their claims.

“These products will be our Eid gift to people. I appeal to the government to allow us to operate during the festive season,” he said.

The outlet is also planning to make immunity booster bread and cakes.

The manager at Hilo Makhbaz said they were leaving no stone unturned to keep their products and employees safe in these times of Covid-19.

“We have been maintaining round-the-clock sanitisation and encouraging social distancing norms,” he said.

According to him, all the employees have already been tested for Covid-19 and their results have come negative.

“We are trying to uphold safety and hygienic standards to perfection and to manage the demand for our goods with a limited workforce,” he said.

