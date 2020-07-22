Advisor Baseer Khan reviews Eid-ul-Azha preparations

‘Stresses on balance between Covid-19 control and economic activity’

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting with officers and representatives from various associations to review preparations for Eid-ul-Azha in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, other officers and representatives from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Bakers Association Kashmir, Kothedars Association Kashmir were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in order to find out ways so that Eid preparations are carried while maintaining all the health care guidelines in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Advisor Khan who is overall in-charge of Coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir said that we need to be very cautious and plan accordingly our Eid preparations in view of the corona pandemic.

The Advisor listened to all the officers and representatives and said that a balance between Covid control and economic activity has to be maintained.

“We need to strike a balance between Covid-19 related restrictions and opening up of economic activities, and plan to take a calibrated approach in view of Eid-ul-Azha. There will be no compromise on the safety of public,” he said adding that a decision in this regard will be taken after due consideration to all things.

The representatives from various associations agreed that public needs to take the corona virus more seriously and all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be strictly adhered to in order to contain the corona virus more effectively.

The representatives from various associations said that they will go by the decision of the administration and strictly follow all the protocols issued by the government.

