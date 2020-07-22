6 Srinagar men among 9 casualties in a day

Covid cases over 15,000 now

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported nine more deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of victims to 263 in the region.

Officials said the victims include a 96-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district, a 64-year-old woman from Dangerpora Sopore, a 72-year-old man from Zoonimar Srinagar, a 67-year-old man from Zakura Srinagar, a 70-year-old woman from Lalbazar Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Habba Kadal Srinagar, a 50-year-old from Palpora Kulgam, a 70-year-old man from Parraypora Srinagar and a 54-year-old man from Fateh Kadal Srinagar.

The Baramulla man was the oldest to die of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. He died two days after he was admitted to Chest Diseases hospital.

He was suffering from multiple ailments, including hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Dementia, etc.

“He was admitted as a severe Covid-19 patient. At 6 a.m. today, the man suffered cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 6:10 a.m,” said an official.

An official from SKIMS told Kashmir Reader that six of the fresh Covid deaths were reported at the premier institute on Tuesday including of a 70-year-man from Lal Bazar who was admitted on July 18, a 50-year-old man from Kulgam who was admitted on July 19 and died on Tuesday morning, the Sopore woman who was admitted on July 19, the Zoonimar resident who died yesterday just a few hours after admission, the Zakura man who died yesterday after remaining admitted for four days, and the resident of Fateh Kadal.

SMHS and CD Hospital reported one death each on Tuesday.

The patient from Pattan who died at CD Hospital was suffering from Chronic Kidney disease.

Meanwhile, J&K witnessed another major spike in Covid-19 cases as 608 new patients tested positive for the virus in the region. The total cases have now risen to 15,258 including 8,455 recoveries.

The new cases include doctors and paramedics from SKIMS Soura, over 50 forces’ personnel, and brick kiln workers.

Srinagar district with 69 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (55), Kulgam (25), 19 each in Shopian and Budgam, Anantnag (18), Kupwara (15), Pulwama (14) Jammu (12), Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.

