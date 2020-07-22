52 lockdown violators fined Rs 26,000 in Pampore, Awantipora, Tral areas

PAMPORE: Acting tough against violators of lockdown norms, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has fined many persons in Pampore, Awantipora and Tral areas of Pulwama and realised a decent fine from them.
The police appealed general public to follow already issued SOP’s for containing spread of COVID-19, police officer told Kashmir Reader.
A police official told Kashmir Reader that around 52 people including shopkeepers, residents and drivers in Pampore, Khrew, Awantipora, Tral and Reshipora areas were fined on Tuesday for violation lockdown norms.
He added that rupees 26,000 were realised from violators as fine. “Around 10,500 fine was realised in Pampore, Khrew, 4,000 in Awantipora and rest amount from other places,” the police official said, adding that the fine was imposed for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance.
Police have once again requested the general public in Pampore, Awantipora and Tral areas to follow the directions issued by government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Also, those who are found violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly.
