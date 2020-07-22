453 new infections push J&K COVID-19 tally to 15,711; ten more fatalities in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 453 new coronavirus cases which pushed its infection count to 15,711, while 10 fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 273, officials said.

“Ten persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said, adding all the deaths took place in the Valley.

The death toll of coronavirus infected persons in the union territory has now risen to 273, — 253 in the valley and 20 in the Jammu region, the officials said.

The union territory recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, they said.

While 101 of these new cases were from the Jammu region, 352 were from Kashmir, they added.

There are now 6,831 active cases in the union territory, while 8,607 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The cases detected on Wednesday included 33 persons who had returned to the union territory recently, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 165 new positive cases, followed by 62 in Kulgam district.

The total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,711.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print