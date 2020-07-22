250 COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir and counting

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Wednesday reported four more deaths related to COVID-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 270, officials said.

Among the fresh casualties include a 45-year-old from Zoonimar who was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors at CD hospital, another male from Palpora who passed away at SMHS hospital while two others, one of them a 58-year-old man from Rajbagh, died at SKIMS Soura.

Regarding the Zoonimar man, official sources said that he had already tested positive for COVID-19 and was brought to CD Hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of such patients here, late last night.

However the doctors who attended upon him declared him dead on arrival,” he said. .

The 45-year-old male from Palpora who was diagnosed of having community acquired pneumonia among other ailments died at SMHS hospital, a senior doctor there informed.

Two more COVID-19 patients died during the night at SKIMS, Soura, officials said adding one of them was a quinquagenarian from Rajbagh who was admitted on July 16 and tested positive subsequently.

With these deaths, 250 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the COVID-19.

