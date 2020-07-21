Rates for sacrificial animal fixed

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday fixed the rates of sacrificial livestock in Kashmir ahead of this year’s Eid -ul-Adha.
As per an order issued Monday by Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir, the rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties of Sheep have been fixed at Rs 230 a kg while as those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri varieties as Rs 220 a kg.
The rate for goat has been fixed as Rs 210 per kg.
The Monday’s order comes days after a meeting of officials held on July 14 in this regard.
The rates have been fixed under the J&K Mutton Licensing and Control Order 1973 and SRO 31 of 1974.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday fixed the rates of sacrificial livestock in Kashmir ahead of this year’s Eid -ul-Adha.