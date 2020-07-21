New cases break previous day’s record 10 more die of Covid-19

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day — 751 — 50 more than the previous highest reported just a day before.

As per the official media bulletin, 511 among the fresh Covid-19 patients have been detected positive in Kashmir while 240 cases have been reported from Jammu division.

The bulletin said that the Jammu and Kashmir region also reported 463 recoveries on Monday, including 399 from Kashmir and 64 from Jammu.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in J&K has now risen to 14,650 while total recoveries are at 8,274.

On Monday, J&K witnessed ten more Covid-19 deaths, taking the total number of victims of the disease to 254 in the region.

According to officials, three novel coronavirus related deaths were reported from SKIMS Soura, two each from SMHS Hospital, SKIMS Bemina and Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, while one patient each died at CD Hospital Srinagar and CHC Kupwara.

Those who died at SKIMS were a 65-year-old man from Rafiabad area of Baramulla district and a 60-year-old man from Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The patient from Rafiabad died at 9:40 a.m. on Monday morning. “He was suffering from pneumonia besides other underlying ailments,” a doctor said.

Regarding the other sexagenarian, the doctor said he was a resident of Neehama Pampore and tested positive for the virus on July 14.

An official from SMHS Hospital said a 65-year-old woman from Shadimarg area of Pulwama died at the hospital Sunday night.

She was admitted to the hospital on July 7 and was diagnosed with “bilateral pneumonia”. Her Covid-19 test results came out positive for the virus subsequently, the official said.

The other Covid victims, all of them elderly persons, belong to Rohama Baramulla, HMT Srinagar, Tankipora Srinagar and Malpora Kupwara.

In Jammu, the two deaths included of a 48-year-old woman admitted at Government Medical College, Jammu. She died soon after admission, a doctor at the hospital said, adding that the patient’s sample came positive after her death. She hailed from Gadigarh area of Satwari in Jammu district, the doctor said.

Srinagar district with 63 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (53), Kulgam (24), 19 each in Shopian and Budgam, Anantnag (18), Kupwara (15), Pulwama (14), Jammu (12), Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua districts.

