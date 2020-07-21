NC furious at Baghel’s comments on Omar Abdullah’s release

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed strong objection to comments made by the CM of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, suggesting that the release of NC Vice President Omar Abdullah from preventive detention was due to demands made by his brother-in-law Sachin Pilot, the expelled Congress chief in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot is married to Omar Abdullah’s sister, Sara.

“The party unequivocally rejects such malicious, false and politically motivated statements that are used for convenient political posturing,” the NC said in a statement.

“This statement apart from being false and scurrilous is defamatory to the reputation of Mr Omar Abdullah as well. It is within the province of public knowledge that the release of Mr Omar Abdullah happened after judicial intervention was sought from the Supreme Court and the illegal order of detention of Mr Abdullah was challenged. Given the indefensible nature of the illegal detention order the same was revoked by the Government during the course of the proceedings before the Supreme Court,” the NC said.

“We have taken cognisance of the libellous statement of Mr Baghel and we are presently in the process of consulting our lawyers and shall be initiating appropriate legal action against the aforesaid statement,” the NC said.

