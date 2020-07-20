Lockdown extended for 2 days in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: As a precautionary measure to minimise the spread of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla who is also district magistrate Dr G N Itoo has extended the lockdown for 2 more days upto 21st of July, 2020. Earlier, a complete lockdown for 3 days with effect from 17 July, 2020 was imposed by district magistrate after a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases have been reported from past few days and that too from outside of containment/buffer zones.

According to the order issued from the DC office, restrictions in terms of Section 144 Cr PC and Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 have been imposed in the whole district wherein all shops and business establishments shall remain closed. There will also be complete restriction on the movement of public traffic and only private vehicles with valid movement passes shall be allowed to move.

The order also mandates SSPs of Baramulla/Sopore, SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib-Tehsildars, SDPOs, SHOs and other duty magistrates to ensure strict implementation of restrictions.

From past three days all the shops and other business establishments in Baramulla remain closed while as public transport was also off the roads in Uri, Boniyar, Narvaw, Baramulla, Sopore, Rafiabad, Pattan, Kunzar, Tangmarg area. No one were allowed to venture outside without any proper reason.

