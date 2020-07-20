Lineman electrocuted to death in Baramulla’s Sopore

Baramulla: A line man of power development department was electrocuted to death in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday morning.
The deceased, who has been identified as Sonaullah Dar a resident of Ceelo Sopore was repairing an electric line at Armpora Sopore Monday morning when he came in contact with a live wire resulting into an electric shock.
He was shifted to nearby SDH Sopore where he was declared as brought dead, officials said.
Baramulla: A line man of power development department was electrocuted to death in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday morning.