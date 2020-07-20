Lineman electrocuted to death in Baramulla’s Sopore

By on No Comment

Lineman electrocuted to death in Baramulla’s Sopore

Baramulla: A line man of power development department was electrocuted to death in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday morning.
The deceased, who has been identified as Sonaullah Dar a resident of Ceelo Sopore was repairing an electric line at Armpora Sopore Monday morning when he came in contact with a live wire resulting into an electric shock.
He was shifted to nearby SDH Sopore where he was declared as brought dead, officials said.

Lineman electrocuted to death in Baramulla’s Sopore added by on
View all posts by Mushtaq Ahamd →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.