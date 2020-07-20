Highest number of cases in a day: 701

Eight more deaths take Covid toll to 244

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day, with 701 new patients announced on Sunday, including 80 travellers.

Of the new cases, 601 belong to Kashmir, including 16 pregnant women and nine healthcare workers, while Jammu reported 100 cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in J&K has now gone up to 13,899.

Jammu and Kashmir reported eight deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the infection to 244 in the region.

Officials said that the latest victims include an 80-year-old woman from Rainawari Srinagar, a 59-year-old man from Turkawangan Shopian, a 75-year-old woman from Tumulahal Pulwama, a 70-year-man from Bunglowbagh Baramulla, an 84-year-old man from Baramulla and a 50-year-old woman from Rajouri district in Jammu division.

A senior doctor in the health department told Kashmir Reader that the octagenarian woman from Rainawari Srinagar and the middle-aged man from Turkawangan died at CD hospital.

“Both of them were suffering from pneumonia and other ailments,” he said.

At SMHS Hospital Srinagar, a 75-year-old woman from Tumluhal Pulwama who was suffering from many ailments died on Sunday while a 70-year-old patient who was suffering from underlying ailments died at GMC Baramulla.

Another octogenarian was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 16 as a case of bilateral CAP (community-acquired pneumonia) in ward 3A who expired at 11:15 pm Saturday night.

The woman from Rajouri was admitted to the hospital on July 16 and passed away at 2 am.

With eight new deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 has reached to 244 including 223 from Kashmir and 19 from Jammu.

