CRPF man posted in Srinagar shoots self dead

Srinagar: A paramilitary CRPF trooper allegedly ended his life by shooting him self with his service rifle in Panthachowk area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

They said that the constable Biswajit Dutta of CRPF 29 battalion fired upon himself and died on the spot. The trooper on being spotted in pool of blood was rushed to the hospital where doctors decleared him brought dead on arrival.

A policer officer confirmed the incident and said that it was not immediately known as to why the trooper took the extreme step. He said investigation is underway in this regard. (GNS)

